© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

How to talk about death

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Back view of woman and man sitting on a park bench conversing in amber light
Maine Public

Talking about death is not easy. We'll discuss why stigma and discomfort can impede end-of-life conversations, for the person who may be nearing death as well as for friends and family members. We'll find out how to address the emotional and spiritual aspects of dying. And we'll discuss the more practical legal, financial and medical matters to handle before and after someone has died.

Panelists:
Julie Weiss, social worker, Hospice of Southern Maine
Dr. Paul Segal, nephrologist, assistant professor of medicine; helped create curriculum for end-of-life doula students, University of New England
Dr. Fernando Moreno, palliative care specialist; medical director, Hospice of Southern Maine

VIP Callers:
Daniel J. Kramer, attorney, Troubh Heisler
Kelly Blanchette, bereavement services manager, Hospice of Southern Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han