How to talk about death

Talking about death is not easy. We'll discuss why stigma and discomfort can impede end-of-life conversations, for the person who may be nearing death as well as for friends and family members. We'll find out how to address the emotional and spiritual aspects of dying. And we'll discuss the more practical legal, financial and medical matters to handle before and after someone has died.

Panelists:

Julie Weiss, social worker, Hospice of Southern Maine

Dr. Paul Segal, nephrologist, assistant professor of medicine; helped create curriculum for end-of-life doula students, University of New England

Dr. Fernando Moreno, palliative care specialist; medical director, Hospice of Southern Maine

VIP Callers:

Daniel J. Kramer, attorney, Troubh Heisler

Kelly Blanchette, bereavement services manager, Hospice of Southern Maine

