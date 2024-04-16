The Outlook for Gaza

The latest on the war in Gaza. We’ll hear from experts and get answers to questions about the fraught situation there, and why there are no easy answers to what the Israelis, Palestinians or United States can or should do. We’ll also hear about the devastating experiences of the first Palestinian doctor to work in an Israeli hospital, and how he is dedicating his life to working for reconciliation and peace in his home region.

Panelists:

Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, Canadian-Palestinian medical doctor and author, born in Gaza, first Palestinian doctor to work in an Israeli hospital; founder and president, Daughters for Life

Barbara Elias, Sarah and James Bowdoin Associate Professor of Government at Bowdoin College, specializing in international relations, insurgency warfare, national security, U.S. foreign policy and Islam and politics

Allison Hodgkins, executive director, World Affairs Council of Maine

