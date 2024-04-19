© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Merriam-Webster defines a social contract as “an actual or hypothetical agreement among individuals forming an organized society or between the community and the ruler that defines and limits the rights and duties of each.” We’ll trace the roots of the idea of a social contract back to the philosophers Thomas Hobbes and John Locke and examine how people today view their obligation toward their fellow human beings.

Panelists:
Lydia L. Moland, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of Philosophy, Colby College
Paul E. Schofield, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Bates College
Rob Glover, associate professor of political science, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Harald Bredesen, program director, GrowSmart Maine; originally from Norway

