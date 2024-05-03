People who fly fish are not only passionate about the fishing itself, but about the holistic experience of it all—from being immersed in nature to the meditative state that comes with it. We'll talk with two avid anglers and guides who have written books about the nature of fly fishing--and the greater meaning it has brought to their lives. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:

Susan Daignault, author of A Full Net: Fishing Stories from Maine and Beyond; Registered Maine Guide, Certified Casting Instructor, served in the U.S. Coast Guard

Ryan Brod, author of Tributaries: Essays from Woods & Watersas well as other published essays and writings; educator; Registered Maine fishing guide and professional fly-tier