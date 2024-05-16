© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Great Potato Debate

By Jennifer Rooks
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Potatoes coming out of a burlap sack onto the soil
When is a vegetable not a vegetable? When the Department of Agriculture says so. We’ll discuss the current debate over how potatoes are classified – as vegetables or grains. A federal decision is pending, and it matters to a lot of people - from potato farmers to school nutritionists.

Panelists:
Jeanne Reilly, director of school nutrition, RSU 14 Windham/Raymond School District; represents the Northeast Region for the Public Policy & Legislation Committee of the School Nutrition Association
Eric Rimm, professor of epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; expertise in nutrition

Jennifer Rooks
