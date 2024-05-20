Rural Housing Challenges

While the lack of affordable housing is a major problem all over Maine, rural areas have unique challenges. We'll learn how small towns are grappling with how to increase housing options with limited funds and resources—and how some are trying creative solutions. This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:

John Egan, senior program officer for strategic initiatives, The Genesis Fund; more than 30 years of community development experience

Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine—she secured the USDA designation as Maine's State Rural Development Council; board member, Partners for Rural America; serves on Ellsworth City Council; former state legislator

VIP Caller:

Mathew Eddy, executive director, Midcoast Council of Governments

Ardis Brown, town manager, clerk, tax collector, treasurer, Town of Danforth

Nancy Ketch, community development director, Town of Houlton

Adrian Walton, Certified Maine Assessor, code enforcement officer, local health officer, local plumbing inspector, City of Calais