Rural Housing Challenges

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Aerial view of the town of Danforth showing rooftops of building and spread out homes with lots of trees and green space and river
Town of Danforth

While the lack of affordable housing is a major problem all over Maine, rural areas have unique challenges. We'll learn how small towns are grappling with how to increase housing options with limited funds and resources—and how some are trying creative solutions. This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:
John Egan, senior program officer for strategic initiatives, The Genesis Fund; more than 30 years of community development experience
Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine—she secured the USDA designation as Maine's State Rural Development Council; board member, Partners for Rural America; serves on Ellsworth City Council; former state legislator

VIP Caller:
Mathew Eddy, executive director, Midcoast Council of Governments
Ardis Brown, town manager, clerk, tax collector, treasurer, Town of Danforth
Nancy Ketch, community development director, Town of Houlton
Adrian Walton, Certified Maine Assessor, code enforcement officer, local health officer, local plumbing inspector, City of Calais

