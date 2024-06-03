Maine's Cultural History

Maine has long inspired artists, writers, innovators and creative types who are drawn to the state's natural beauty and sense of place. We'll explore the cultural history of Maine, and learn about how Maine paintings, sculpture, photography, architecture and other areas have had lasting impact over the decades.

Panelist:

Earle Shettleworth, Maine State Historianwho was first appointed to the role in 2004; he has lectured and written extensively on Maine history and architecture