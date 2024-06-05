The Role of Maine's Highways
Maine's highway system is dominated by Interstate 95, running from Kittery up to Houlton—but there are also three other interstate highways - I-195, I-295 and I-395. We'll discuss the history and role of Maine's highways, and their benefits and harms to communities. And we'll address current news and concerns, from traffic to construction to tolls.
Panelists:
Julie Larry, senior architectural historian, Black Diamond Consultants
Peter Mills, executive director, Maine Turnpike Authority; attorney, former state legislator
Bruce Van Note, Commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation
VIP Caller:
Maria Fuentes, executive director,Maine Better Transportation Association