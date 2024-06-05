© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
The Role of Maine's Highways

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Stretch of two-lane highway roads going both ways lined with trees
Maine Public

 

Maine's highway system is dominated by Interstate 95, running from Kittery up to Houlton—but there are also three other interstate highways - I-195, I-295 and I-395. We'll discuss the history and role of Maine's highways, and their benefits and harms to communities. And we'll address current news and concerns, from traffic to construction to tolls.

Panelists:
Julie Larry, senior architectural historian, Black Diamond Consultants
Peter Mills, executive director, Maine Turnpike Authority; attorney, former state legislator
Bruce Van Note, Commissioner, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP Caller:
Maria Fuentes, executive director,Maine Better Transportation Association

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
