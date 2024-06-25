© 2024 Maine Public

Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Fiber Arts

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT



Fiber artists in Maine include those who knit, sew, embroider, weave, felt, spin—and more. We heard from fiber enthusiasts about the variety of methods and materials that they use--and what they make, from socks to fine art. And we learned about fiber arts classes, workshops, and festivals. This show is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series. (Original broadcast May 24, 2024)

Panelists:
Christine Macchi, executive director & founder, Maine Fiberarts; she spins, knits and is an avid photographer
Chris Antonakfiber craftswoman who spins, knits, hooks rugs and creates footstools; she is vice president for Fiber Frolic, which is June 1 & 2 at the Windsor Fairgrounds

VIP callers:
Betsy Dorr; fiber artist who sews and quilts; she owned Quiltessentials quilt shop in Auburn for 26 years; teaches and sells quilts
Dr. Donald Talbot, board member, Fiberart; associate professor and Visual Arts Program Coordinator, Mount Aloysius College; fiber artist whose work has been seen in shows and galleries across the U.S.; his studio is in Lisbon Falls
Judith Danielscontemporary artist who has been involved with painting, weaving, rug restoration, photography and felting; she creates felt wall art and vessels, among other work
Jill Vendituoli, needlepoint artist; her studio and gallery are in her 1790s-era farmhouse in southwestern Maine

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
