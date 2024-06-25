Fiber artists in Maine include those who knit, sew, embroider, weave, felt, spin—and more. We heard from fiber enthusiasts about the variety of methods and materials that they use--and what they make, from socks to fine art. And we learned about fiber arts classes, workshops, and festivals. This show is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series. (Original broadcast May 24, 2024)

Panelists:

Christine Macchi, executive director & founder, Maine Fiberarts; she spins, knits and is an avid photographer

Chris Antonak, fiber craftswoman who spins, knits, hooks rugs and creates footstools; she is vice president for Fiber Frolic, which is June 1 & 2 at the Windsor Fairgrounds

VIP callers:

Betsy Dorr; fiber artist who sews and quilts; she owned Quiltessentials quilt shop in Auburn for 26 years; teaches and sells quilts

Dr. Donald Talbot, board member, Fiberart; associate professor and Visual Arts Program Coordinator, Mount Aloysius College; fiber artist whose work has been seen in shows and galleries across the U.S.; his studio is in Lisbon Falls

Judith Daniels, contemporary artist who has been involved with painting, weaving, rug restoration, photography and felting; she creates felt wall art and vessels, among other work

Jill Vendituoli, needlepoint artist; her studio and gallery are in her 1790s-era farmhouse in southwestern Maine