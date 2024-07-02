© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Favorite Eats in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is squarely on the map when it comes to food destinations. From farm-to-table cooking to lobster rolls to acclaimed restaurants, there’s a reason foodies flock to Maine. We’ll learn about some of the fun and unique places to eat across the state, and highlight the foods and dishes that stand out. We’ll also share our audience favorites—including input from people using our Maine Public VoxPop app to record their comments.

Panelist:
Peggy Grodinsky, editor, Food & Dining section and books page, Portland Press Herald
Mike Urban, New England-based food and travel writer; author of four books on New England cuisine; his book, Unique Eats & Eateries of Maine, features the most interesting and unusual places to eat in Maine

 

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
