Maine Calling

Maine Summer Camps

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Young teens smiling and playing tug of war in a grassy field
Maine Public

Maine summer camps are an iconic part of the state’s culture. We’ll learn about the history of Maine summer camps, the wide variety of camps throughout the state—and how generations of loyal summer campers help fuel Maine’s economy and brand.

Panelists:
Lucy J. Norvell, executive director, Maine Summer Camps;Maine Youth Camping Foundation & Maine Youth Camp Association
Matt Pines, co-director, Maine Teen Camp; board president; Maine Summer Camps

VIP Callers:
Terri Mulks, director, Camp Susan Curtis
Jessica Decke, director, 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Tanglewood, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Tracy Husted, longtime camper whose life was shaped by her Maine summer camp experience
Henry Johnson, Maine camp historian

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
