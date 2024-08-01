Maine summer camps are an iconic part of the state’s culture. We’ll learn about the history of Maine summer camps, the wide variety of camps throughout the state—and how generations of loyal summer campers help fuel Maine’s economy and brand.

Panelists:

Lucy J. Norvell, executive director, Maine Summer Camps;Maine Youth Camping Foundation & Maine Youth Camp Association

Matt Pines, co-director, Maine Teen Camp; board president; Maine Summer Camps

VIP Callers:

Terri Mulks, director, Camp Susan Curtis

Jessica Decke, director, 4-H Camp and Learning Center at Tanglewood, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Tracy Husted, longtime camper whose life was shaped by her Maine summer camp experience

Henry Johnson, Maine camp historian

