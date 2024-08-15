In the past decade, dozens of nursing homes in Maine have closed—one of the highest rates in the nation. Families across the state struggle to find safe, secure places for their loved ones to live. We’ll discuss the funding and staffing challenges that Maine’s long-term care facilities face, and how to help family members find a suitable nursing home, assisted living or assisted home care program.

Panelists:

Brenda Gallant, executive director, Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program

Paul Saucier, director, Office of Aging and Disability Services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging at the Sam L. Cohen Center

VIP callers:

Angela Westhoff, president & CEO, Maine Health Care Association

Arthur Phillips, economic policy analyst, Maine Center for Economic Policy

