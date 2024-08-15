© 2024 Maine Public

Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Long-Term Care

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Older person's hand holding top of a cane, other hand holding a caregiver's hand
Maine Public

In the past decade, dozens of nursing homes in Maine have closed—one of the highest rates in the nation. Families across the state struggle to find safe, secure places for their loved ones to live. We’ll discuss the funding and staffing challenges that Maine’s long-term care facilities face, and how to help family members find a suitable nursing home, assisted living or assisted home care program.

Panelists:
Brenda Gallant, executive director, Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program
Paul Saucier, director, Office of Aging and Disability Services, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging at the Sam L. Cohen Center

VIP callers:
Angela Westhoff, president & CEO, Maine Health Care Association
Arthur Phillips, economic policy analyst, Maine Center for Economic Policy

Maine Calling
