Education
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Learning Later in Life

By Cindy Han
Published August 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two older men sitting at a table in a library with books open and holding pencils
Maine Public

For older adults in Maine, there is no shortage of opportunities to continue to take classes and pursue learning. We hear about Maine's Senior College Network and other programs around the state that offer courses in topics ranging from history to poetry to photography. We'll also discuss the added benefits of lifelong learning for people in their retirement years.

Panelists:
Anne Cass, retired school educator, volunteer, instructor and chair of the advisory board, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

VIP Callers:
Craig Deslaurier, member and volunteer, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute; formerly worked for a telephone company and as a ski instructor; fosters therapy dogs
Jess Maurer, executive director, Maine Council on Aging
Stephanie Cote, coordinator, Age Friendly Program, Lewiston Recreation
Beth Taylor-Nolan, dean, College of Professional Studies, University of New England Online
Lucy Bisson, board chair, Lewiston/Auburn Senior College

