Learning Later in Life

For older adults in Maine, there is no shortage of opportunities to continue to take classes and pursue learning. We hear about Maine's Senior College Network and other programs around the state that offer courses in topics ranging from history to poetry to photography. We'll also discuss the added benefits of lifelong learning for people in their retirement years.

Anne Cass, retired school educator, volunteer, instructor and chair of the advisory board, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Craig Deslaurier, member and volunteer, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute; formerly worked for a telephone company and as a ski instructor; fosters therapy dogs

Jess Maurer, executive director, Maine Council on Aging

Stephanie Cote, coordinator, Age Friendly Program, Lewiston Recreation

Beth Taylor-Nolan, dean, College of Professional Studies, University of New England Online

Lucy Bisson, board chair, Lewiston/Auburn Senior College