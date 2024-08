We discuss the latest news in veterinary care, and how to keep your pets safe and healthy throughout the season. Our panel of veterinarians will answer questions about diet, ticks and other threats, common ailments, pet insurance, and other concerns.

Panelists:

Dr. Ai Takeuchi, veterinarian, Lucerne Veterinary Hospital, Dedham

Dr. Ezra Steinberg, veterinarian, staff surgeon, Maine Veterinary Medical Center