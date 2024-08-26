© 2024 Maine Public

Education
Maine Calling

Cell Phones in Schools

Published August 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
More and more school districts in Maine and nationwide are instituting bans on cell phones during the school day. Educators find the devices distract students—and hinder social interactions as well as emotional health. But some say phones can play a beneficial role as well. We'll learn how Maine schools districts are grappling with different degrees of cell phone regulation in order to protect students and promote learning.

Panelist:
Steve Bailey, executive director, Maine School Management Association
Jack Langlais, superintendent, Lewiston Public Schools

VIP Callers:
Katie Joseph, assistant superintendent, RSU 1 (Bath)
Brooke Shannon, executive director & founder, Wait Until 8th

