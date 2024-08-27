Retirement: What it Means

Retirement isn't what it used to be—and isn't what most people imagine for themselves. Recent studies show that most people retire much earlier than planned. And more and more people are returning to the workforce after they officially retire. We'll explore how the concept of retirement is changing, how many people are thinking about it differently now, and the reasons behind these shifts. This is the first Maine Calling program in a two-part look at modern retirement.

Panelists:

Teresa Amible, professor emerita, business administration, Harvard Business School; co-author, Retiring: Creating a Life That Works for You

Noël Bonam, state director, AARP Maine

Catherine Collinson, founding CEO & president, Transamerica Institute & Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies

