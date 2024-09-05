© 2024 Maine Public

Paula Poundstone

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Paula Poundstone returns to the show to share her signature humor and unique take on life. We’ll ask her about what Peter Sagal is really like, her favorite “Wait, Wait …” panelists, and just how many cats and other critters are currently roaming her home.

Panelist:
Paula Poundstone, comedian, author, actress who regularly plays theaters across the country; host of weekly comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone”; regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me” quiz show

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
