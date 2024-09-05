Paula Poundstone returns to the show to share her signature humor and unique take on life. We’ll ask her about what Peter Sagal is really like, her favorite “Wait, Wait …” panelists, and just how many cats and other critters are currently roaming her home.

Panelist:

Paula Poundstone, comedian, author, actress who regularly plays theaters across the country; host of weekly comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone”; regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me” quiz show