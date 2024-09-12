Sustainable Forests

How do we ensure that Maine's forests are managed sustainably and will thrive well into the future? Many people are studying this and putting sustainable practices in action, especially given the vital role that forests play in our state. We learn about the work and research being done to support sustainable practices in our northern forest ecosystems.

Maine Public Television will begin airing a series focused on forest health, "America's Forests," starting on Sept. 12th.

Panelists:

Adam Daigneault, director, School of Forest Resources, University of Maine

Laura Kenefic, supervisory research forester and team leader, Northern Research Station, U.S. Forest Service

VIP Callers:

Joshua Henry, co-founder & president, Timber HP; materials chemist

Morten Moesswilde, division director, Forest Policy and Management Division, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Maddie Eberly, specialist, Low Impact Forestry, Maine Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association

Sen. Troy Jackson, president, Maine State Senate; 5th generation Maine logger

