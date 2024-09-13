Franco American Foods

From tourtière to ployes to poutine, certain dishes are known and loved by Maine's French Canadian and Acadian communities. We'll learn about the history of these dishes, how they're made—and what food traditions are emblematic of the Franco American heritage that is so much a part of Maine's culture. And we'll hear about PoutineFest, happening in Portland on September 14th.

Panelists:

Ken Theriault, director, Madawaska Public Library

Cecile Thornton, treasurer, advisory board, Franco-American Collection at University of Southern Maine's Lewiston/Auburn campus

VIP Callers: Timothy Beaulieu, founder, PoutineFest — happening in Portland Sept 14, 2024

Mona Grandbois, Biddeford; featured on NPR making tourtière

Patrick Lacroix, director of Acadian Archives, University of Maine - Fort Kent