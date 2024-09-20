NPR's Scott Simon

Scott Simon, host of “Weekend Edition Saturday” and occasional host of NPR's morning news podcast “Up First,” joined us earlier in the week for a special event to discuss his work as a journalist and host. Simon has reported from all 50 states, five continents, and ten wars—and is the author of 10 books. He’s a loyal (fanatical) Chicago Cubs fan and last joined Maine Calling to share how he came to terms with hearing loss. This program was recorded on Sept 17 before a live audience.

Panelist:

Scott Simon, host, “Weekend Edition Saturday,” National Public Radio