Maine Calling

Midlife

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Middle-aged couple walking hand in hand across a field surrounded by trees in full fall color
Maine Public

The term ‘midlife’ is often accompanied by ‘crisis.’ But there is so much more to this major period of life. We’ll learn about the challenges and joys that come with being middle aged, as well as how to navigate the complexities of these important years.

Panelists:
Annemarie Ahearn, started the Midlife Conference; writer; founder Saltwater Farm Cooking School
Susan Wehry, geriatric psychiatrist; director, AgingME; associate professor, geriatrics, College of Osteopathic Medicine, University of New England
R. Bruce Thompson, professor of psychology, University of Southern Maine

VIP Callers:
Carrie Levine, founder, Whole Woman Health

