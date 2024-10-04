© 2024 Maine Public

Science and Technology
Maine Calling

Tardigrades

By Cindy Han
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Four microscope images of tardigrades showing the body shape and characteristics of this bear-like micro-animal
They’re microscopic, unusual-looking, and almost indestructible. Tardigrades—also known as “water bears”— fascinate scientists due to their ability to survive in the harshest conditions. We’ll learn how some new tardigrade species have been discovered in Maine, and the role these unique animals play in the environment.

This show is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series—because there actually are people who are passionate about tardigrades!

Panelists:
Emma Perry, manager, Electron Microscopy Laboratory, Graduate Faculty, School of Biology & Ecology, University of Maine
Judy Dobles, volunteer naturalist from Rochester, New York; educator, Cumming Nature Center; retired and now helping with tardigrade research in Maine

Maine Calling
