They’re microscopic, unusual-looking, and almost indestructible. Tardigrades—also known as “water bears”— fascinate scientists due to their ability to survive in the harshest conditions. We’ll learn how some new tardigrade species have been discovered in Maine, and the role these unique animals play in the environment.

This show is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series—because there actually are people who are passionate about tardigrades!

Panelists:

Emma Perry, manager, Electron Microscopy Laboratory, Graduate Faculty, School of Biology & Ecology, University of Maine

Judy Dobles, volunteer naturalist from Rochester, New York; educator, Cumming Nature Center; retired and now helping with tardigrade research in Maine