U.S. Senate Candidate Interviews: Jason Cherry, Demi Kouzounas, David Costello

These interviews were pre-recorded; no calls will be taken.

Earlier in the week, eight of the nine candidates on the ballot to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate or one of Maine’s two Congressional seats joined Jennifer Rooks for a Your Vote 2024 interview.

This show features interviews with the three candidates seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Angus King: Jason Cherry, David Costello, Demi Kouzounas.

Lightly edited transcripts of the interviews will appear below as they're available.

