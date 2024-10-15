© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Essential Books

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cover of The World in Books alonside photo of a stack of books with the top one open
Maine Public

What does it mean to be “well read,” and what books make most lists of essential reads? Best-selling author Kenneth C. Davis returns to discuss his latest book, The World In Books: 52 Works of Great Short Nonfiction. We’ll learn about the fiction and non-fiction works that are most often mentioned as must-reads in orders to be considered a well-read person.

Panelists:
Kenneth C. Davis, author and historian, Don't Know Much About® History series.
Caroline Bicks, professor and Stephen E. King Chair in Literature, University of Maine, Orono

VIP Caller:
Betsy Pohl, former director, Lithgow Public Library in Augusta

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
