Essential Books

What does it mean to be “well read,” and what books make most lists of essential reads? Best-selling author Kenneth C. Davis returns to discuss his latest book, The World In Books: 52 Works of Great Short Nonfiction. We’ll learn about the fiction and non-fiction works that are most often mentioned as must-reads in orders to be considered a well-read person.

Panelists:

Kenneth C. Davis, author and historian, Don't Know Much About® History series.

Caroline Bicks, professor and Stephen E. King Chair in Literature, University of Maine, Orono

VIP Caller:

Betsy Pohl, former director, Lithgow Public Library in Augusta