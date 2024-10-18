Grant-making is a behind-the-scenes force in Maine—grants serve a vital role in funding nonprofits, organizations and individuals. These funds support a variety of community causes, from the arts to education to new businesses. We’ll learn about the funding process, from grant writing to grant reviews—and how to connect those seeking grants to the appropriate funders and philanthropic foundations.

Panelists:

Jeanette Andre, president & CEO, Maine Philanthropy Center

Genius Black (Jerry Edwards), author of a new book, 7 Genius Grant Writing Secrets; podcaster; political analyst; co-founder of Black Owned Maine

Jennifer Hutchins, executive director, Maine Association of Nonprofits

VIP Callers:

Elizabeth Haffey, professional grant writer with E. Haffey Grant Consulting; teaches a grant writing certificate program at the University of Maine

Katie Howard, community partner, Maine Community Foundation

Eli Cabañas, grants and website manager, Maine Arts Commission

