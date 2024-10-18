© 2024 Maine Public

Grant Making

Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
October 18, 2024
Five arms outstretched with hands meeting in the middle on top of each other; below are some work papers and documents
Maine Public

Grant-making is a behind-the-scenes force in Maine—grants serve a vital role in funding nonprofits, organizations and individuals. These funds support a variety of community causes, from the arts to education to new businesses. We’ll learn about the funding process, from grant writing to grant reviews—and how to connect those seeking grants to the appropriate funders and philanthropic foundations.

Panelists:
Jeanette Andre, president & CEO, Maine Philanthropy Center
Genius Black (Jerry Edwards), author of a new book, 7 Genius Grant Writing Secrets; podcaster; political analyst; co-founder of Black Owned Maine
Jennifer Hutchins, executive director, Maine Association of Nonprofits

VIP Callers:
Elizabeth Haffey, professional grant writer with E. Haffey Grant Consulting; teaches a grant writing certificate program at the University of Maine
Katie Howard, community partner, Maine Community Foundation
Eli Cabañas, grants and website manager, Maine Arts Commission

