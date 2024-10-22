Food Businesses

Maine is known for the fresh, local foods that come from land and sea. These ingredients are propelling a growing food economy, including innovative food-oriented businesses. We’ll learn what it takes to start a food business, and we’ll hear from some successful entrepreneurs about their products.

Panelists:

Andrea Cianchette Maker, president and co-chair, FocusMaine

Nancy McBrady, deputy commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Naomi Neville, manager, Food Accelerator Program, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs

VIP Callers:

Bradley Russell, director of sustainable agriculture and food systems program, Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI)

Sarah Speare, co-founder, CEO and worker-owner, Tootie’s Tempeh

Matthew Chappell, co-founder, Harvest Maine