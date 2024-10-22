© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Food Businesses

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Images of 6 different Maine food products, from mushroom to chocolate to soup
Maine Public

Maine is known for the fresh, local foods that come from land and sea. These ingredients are propelling a growing food economy, including innovative food-oriented businesses. We’ll learn what it takes to start a food business, and we’ll hear from some successful entrepreneurs about their products.

Panelists:
Andrea Cianchette Maker, president and co-chair, FocusMaine
Nancy McBrady, deputy commissioner, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Naomi Neville, manager, Food Accelerator Program, Maine Center for Entrepreneurs

VIP Callers:
Bradley Russell, director of sustainable agriculture and food systems program, Coastal Enterprises Inc. (CEI)
Sarah Speare, co-founder, CEO and worker-owner, Tootie’s Tempeh
Matthew Chappell, co-founder, Harvest Maine

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
