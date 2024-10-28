© 2024 Maine Public

Business and Economy
Maine Calling

Housing: Rental Challenges

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Brick building with For Rent sign in window and blue door to the side
We continue our series “The Cost of Living: Maine’s Housing Shortage,” with a look at the challenges facing renters in Maine. What are the factors driving up the cost of renting in Maine? And what can someone do if they can no longer afford to stay in their home—or if they are unable to find an affordable rental? Experts share what resources are available, and what potential solutions are in the works.

Panelists:
Victoria Morales, executive director, Quality Housing Coalition
Brit Vitalius, founder, principal, designated broker, Vitalius Real Estate Group
Mike Myatt, executive director, Bangor Housing

VIP Callers:
Nakesha Warren, homeless services hub coordinator for Cumberland County, United Way of Southern Maine
Katy Childs, housing attorney, Augusta regional manager, Pine Tree Legal Assistance
Dylan Jackson, project director, Vinalhaven Housing Initiative
 

