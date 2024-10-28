Housing: Rental Challenges

We continue our series “The Cost of Living: Maine’s Housing Shortage,” with a look at the challenges facing renters in Maine. What are the factors driving up the cost of renting in Maine? And what can someone do if they can no longer afford to stay in their home—or if they are unable to find an affordable rental? Experts share what resources are available, and what potential solutions are in the works.

Panelists:

Victoria Morales, executive director, Quality Housing Coalition

Brit Vitalius, founder, principal, designated broker, Vitalius Real Estate Group

Mike Myatt, executive director, Bangor Housing

VIP Callers:

Nakesha Warren, homeless services hub coordinator for Cumberland County, United Way of Southern Maine

Katy Childs, housing attorney, Augusta regional manager, Pine Tree Legal Assistance

Dylan Jackson, project director, Vinalhaven Housing Initiative



