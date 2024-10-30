In 1939, 12-year-old Donn Fendler lost his way near Katahdin’s summit, and was found nine days later after a harrowing search—a story known to generations of Maine school children through the book Lost on a Mountain in Maine. Now, this famous incident is a new major motion picture, opening in theaters this week. We’ll talk with those involved with the movie, as well as Fendler’s family members, about why this story remains so compelling 85 years later.

Panelists:

Ryan Cook, producer, “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” movie

Andrew Boodhoo Kightlinger, director, “Lost on a Mountain in Maine” movie

Michael Fendler, nephew of Donn Fendler

VIP Callers:

Lynn Plourde, worked with Donn Fendler to write the text of the graphic novel Lost Trail: Nine Days Alone in the Wilderness

Kai Lee, great-nephew of Donn Fendler, who worked on film as a production assistant

