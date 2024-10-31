Witches: Then & Now

We'll learn about the history and stories of witches in New England, including what happened during the Salem Witch Trials— and what connections that had to Maine. And we'll find out about the practices and beliefs of modern-day witches.

Panelists:

Emerson "Tad" Baker, professor, Salem University; expert in the Salem witch trials; resident of Maine

Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society

VIP Caller:

Frances Denny, photographer and author of “Major Arcana: Portrait of Witches in America”