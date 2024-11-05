The Gift of Giving

On a tense Election Day, we discuss the nature of giving to others. How does being generous or selfless help others, and benefit ourselves as well? Why do small gestures of kindness matter? This program was inspired by a recent Washington Post column by best-selling author Daniel Pink: “Why not give others presents on your birthday?”

Panelists:

Daniel Pink, author of five New York Times bestsellers, including his latest: The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward; his other books include When, A Whole New Mind, Drive, and To Sell is Human

Dr. Julie L. Quimby, licensed psychologist, founder & director, Psychology Specialists of Maine

VIP Caller:

Sarah Seames, director, McKeen Center for the Common Good, Bowdoin College