Maine Calling

The Gift of Giving

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
On a tense Election Day, we discuss the nature of giving to others. How does being generous or selfless help others, and benefit ourselves as well? Why do small gestures of kindness matter? This program was inspired by a recent Washington Post column by best-selling author Daniel Pink: “Why not give others presents on your birthday?”

Panelists:
Daniel Pink, author of five New York Times bestsellers, including his latest: The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward; his other books include When, A Whole New Mind, Drive, and To Sell is Human
Dr. Julie L. Quimby, licensed psychologist, founder & director, Psychology Specialists of Maine

VIP Caller:
Sarah Seames, director, McKeen Center for the Common Good, Bowdoin College

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
