Outlook for Black America

In his new essay collection, The End of Respectability: Notes of a Black American Reckoning with his Life and his Nation, author Anthony Walton examines both the progress and the backlash that Black Americans have experienced over the decades. Combining autobiography with historical research, Walton explored similar themes in his earlier book, Mississippi. He joins us to talk about his own experiences, his parents’ journeys—and what he believes will lead our society closer to achieving true racial equality.

Panelist:

Anthony Walton, author, poet, senior writer in residence, Department of English, Bowdoin College