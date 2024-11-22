© 2024 Maine Public

Everyday Heroes

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Silhouette of a person wearing a superhero cape standing on the top of a hill with glowing golden sky
Maine Public

We celebrate the everyday heroes and Good Samaritans in our midst. They may be the type of person who risks their own safety to rescue a stranger in trouble. Or they may be someone who acts with selflessness and compassion on a daily basis. What does it take for a person to act heroically when others might look away? Who are the everyday heroes in your community?

Panelists:
Major Scott Gosselin, Maine State Police – Support Services
Rev. Dr. Brittany Longsdorf, multifaith chaplain, Bates College
Sheriff William King, York County Sheriff’s Office

VIP Callers:
Dan Goodman, public affairs, AAA Northern New England
Manny Kourinos, Falmouth resident who has rescued people from drowning; Atlantic Mooring Services
Leslie Clark, executive director, Portland Recovery Community Center, Maine Recovery Hub

 

