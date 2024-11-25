Homelessness & Housing

We discuss the reasons thousands of Mainers experience homelessness, including the affordable housing crisis statewide. Organizations across the state are working together to provide both emergency housing and long-term solutions, and to help unsheltered people with the life challenges they face.

Panelists:

Victoria Abbott, executive director, Bread of Life Ministries

Don Hodgkins, senior director of social work, Preble Street

Dean Klein, homeless prevention advocate and social worker; executive director, Maine Continuum of Care

VIP Callers:

Cheryl Harkins, state advisor on homelessness; Region 1 Representative to the Statewide Homeless Council; board member, Community Housing of Maine and Maine Continuum of Care

Martin Grohman, mayor, City of Biddeford

