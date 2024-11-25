© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Homelessness & Housing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Shopping cart with blanket, bag, and cardboard sign that says "Help"
Maine Public

We discuss the reasons thousands of Mainers experience homelessness, including the affordable housing crisis statewide. Organizations across the state are working together to provide both emergency housing and long-term solutions, and to help unsheltered people with the life challenges they face.

Panelists:
Victoria Abbott, executive director, Bread of Life Ministries
Don Hodgkins, senior director of social work, Preble Street
Dean Klein, homeless prevention advocate and social worker; executive director, Maine Continuum of Care

VIP Callers:
Cheryl Harkins, state advisor on homelessness; Region 1 Representative to the Statewide Homeless Council; board member, Community Housing of Maine and Maine Continuum of Care
Martin Grohman, mayor, City of Biddeford

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han