Non-Alc Trend

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Four hands each holding up festive non-alc mixed drinks to clink together
Maine Public

People concerned about the negative impacts of alcohol are increasingly turning to non-alcoholic beverages. In response, non-alc options are now more more plentiful and varied, from beers to mocktails. We discuss the current medical understanding of the dangers of alcohol and how people make the switch to a non-alc lifestyle. We'll also learn how non-alc beverages are made, and the growing demand for them.

Panelists:
Johanna Corman, co-founder, Vena's Fizz House
Alan Lapoint, co-owner of non-alcoholic brewery 1820 Brewing Co., Geary Brewing Co., The Strainrite Companies
Dr. Jim Wolak, psychiatrist, MaineHealth Behavioral Health

VIP Callers:
Cameron Graham, marketing and events coordinator, Bow Street Beverage

