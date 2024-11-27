© 2024 Maine Public

Ukulele Music

By Keith Shortall,
Cindy Han
Published November 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
It's no wonder that ukuleles are popular among people of all ages—they're one of the easiest instruments to learn, plus they're affordable and portable. And since the ukulele is associated with Hawaii, its sound conjures up happy, relaxing vibes. We'll talk with ukulele aficionados about the growing interest in playing the ukulele, and where to hear ukulele music in Maine. This show is part of our special series on Maine Passions and Pastimes.

Panelists:
Joel Eckhaus, longtime musician playing, performing and teaching ukulele, mandolin, tenor guitar, banjo and other instruments; luthier & proprietor, Earnest Uncommon Musical Instruments

Nina Miller, ukulele teacher; founder of the FLUKES (Falmouth Library Ukulele Ensemble); French horn player, Portland Symphony Orchestra

Steve Roy, multi-instrumentalist who plays and performs upright bass, mandolin, fiddle, guitar and ukulele; teaches at 317 Main music center and at Portsmouth Music & Arts Center

