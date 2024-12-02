© 2024 Maine Public

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 2, 2024
Hands holding a video game controller facing screen showing driving game
Maine Public

It used to be easy to define what counts as a video game—they were often found in an arcade, and you put a quarter in to play Asteroids or Ms. Pac-Man. Today, video games run the gamut from brain teasers that you play on your phone, like Wordle, to extended games, like Minecraft, involving complex problem solving. We’ll explore the new world of video games and their role in the mainstream culture.

Panelists:
Joshua Rubin, affiliate researcher at Bates College; visiting assistant professor of anthropology, Colby College (starting in January); author of a forthcoming book on video game development called Feeding the Loop
Rebecca Herzig, historian of science and technology; professor of gender & sexuality studies, Bates College; co-editor, book series Feminist Technosciences

VIP caller:
Janet McKenney, avid video game player; retired director of library development, Maine State Library

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
