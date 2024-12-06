© 2024 Maine Public

Best & Overlooked Books

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Grab a pad and pen and get ready to add to your reading list—or your gift list! Our panelists will highlight some of their favorite novels, nonfiction, children’s books and other good reads. Which books did you enjoy this year? Which do you plan on reading? Any classics or old favorites to recommend?

Panelists:
Kenneth C. Davis, author and historian, Don't Know Much About® History series
Click here to learn more about Kenneth's upcoming event (12/19/24 6:30-7:30pm) at the Camden Library
Emily Russo, co-owner, Print: A Bookstore

VIP Callers:
Taryn Bowe, associate director, Maine Writers & Publisher’s Alliance; fiction writer whose story "Camp Emeline" was anthologized in The Best American Short Stories 2023
Emily Connelly, assistant editor, Audiofile Magazine

