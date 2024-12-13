© 2024 Maine Public

Arts and Culture
Magic: The Gathering

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Rows of Magic: The Gathering trading cards features various characters
“Magic: The Gathering” is a fantasy-themed card game that’s been around since 1991. It has a devoted following and in recent years has gained even more fans, of all ages. In 2022, “Magic” became toy giant Hasbro’s first billion-dollar brand. We’ll learn how the game is played, why it’s so popular, and where to play in Maine. This program is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:
Brenden Hill, owner, Crossroad Games
Roxanne Bruce, owner, Shiretown Gaming

VIP Caller:
Ben Mueser, has been playing Magic The Gathering for 25 years; he’s a political theorist and international relations scholar
Sasha, 10 year old (Ben's nephew) learning to play Magic: The Gathering

 

 

