Housing: Not In My Backyard

There have always been people who oppose change in their communities—it’s an attitude that has been labeled as “Not In My Back Yard,” or NIMBY. We examine how NIMBYism has contributed to stopping new housing developments in towns across Maine. And we’ll learn how developers, municipalities and organizations are trying to create more affordable housing while also addressing residents’ concerns. This show is part of our series “The Cost of Living: Maine’s Housing Shortage.”

Panelists:

Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine

Paul Peck, founder, LWS Development, a real estate development company

Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing

VIP callers:

Nicole Ogrysko, reporter & host, Maine Public Radio

Tig Filson, council chair, Town of Cumberland

Martin Grohman, mayor, City of Biddeford

Jennifer Packard, president, PKRM; project advisor, Yard South