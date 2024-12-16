© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling
Housing: Not In My Backyard

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
There have always been people who oppose change in their communities—it’s an attitude that has been labeled as “Not In My Back Yard,” or NIMBY. We examine how NIMBYism has contributed to stopping new housing developments in towns across Maine. And we’ll learn how developers, municipalities and organizations are trying to create more affordable housing while also addressing residents’ concerns. This show is part of our series “The Cost of Living: Maine’s Housing Shortage.”

Panelists:
Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine
Paul Peck, founder, LWS Development, a real estate development company
Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing

VIP callers:
Nicole Ogrysko, reporter & host, Maine Public Radio
Tig Filson, council chair, Town of Cumberland
Martin Grohman, mayor, City of Biddeford
Jennifer Packard, president, PKRM; project advisor, Yard South

