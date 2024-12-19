Farmers’ markets are not just for summertime. We learn about the robust winter farmers’ markets all over Maine, their wide variety of offerings, and how they help connect local farmers and vendors to the community.

Panelists:

Jimmy DeBiasi, executive director, Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets

Jan Goranson, organic vegetable farmer; owns and operates Goranson Farm in Dresden; founded the Damariscotta Farmers' Market and was a founding member of the Boothbay Farmers' Market

James Gagne, owner, Second Frost Farm; lead organizer of the Friday Belfast Winter Farmers' Market

VIP callers:

Aklilu Tsaedu, owner of Niyat Catering, serving Ethiopian cuisine

Ger Liang Tysk, owner and founder, Red Kettle Kimchi in Belfast