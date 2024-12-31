© 2025 Maine Public

Maine's Great Athletes

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 3, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Maine has a rich history of superstar athletes— from Olympic marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson to MLB pitcher Bill Swift to high-school basketball phenom Cooper Flagg. We’ll hear about some of the famous and not-so-well known Maine sports figures. This program preceded Maine Public Television’s broadcast of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Oct 3, 8 pm).

Panelists:
Dale Duff, longtime Maine radio and television broadcaster; adjunct instructor, New England School of Communications, Husson University; six-time Maine Sportscaster of The Year
Bill Green, former host and executive producer, "Bill Green's Maine;” winner of three Maine Sportscaster of the Year awards; board member, Maine Sports Hall of Fame

Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
