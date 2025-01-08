Personal Finance: Michelle Singletary

Credit card debt in the United States last year hit a new record of $1.17 trillion—and that was before the holiday spending season. Syndicated personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary helps us get our financial houses in order in the new year, and answers your questions about retirement savings, mortgages, avoiding scams and more.

Panelist:

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post; author of four personal finance books, including What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide