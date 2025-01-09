© 2025 Maine Public

Winter Farmers' Markets

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
People shopping under an enclosed greenhouse-type space for farmers markets goods
Bowdoinham Winter Farmers' Market

This is an 8 pm rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Dec. 19, 2024); no calls will be taken.

Farmers’ markets are not just for summertime. We learn about the robust winter farmers’ markets all over Maine, their wide variety of offerings, and how they help connect local farmers and vendors to the community.

Panelists:
Jimmy DeBiasi, executive director, Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets
Jan Goranson, organic vegetable farmer; owns and operates Goranson Farm in Dresden; founded the Damariscotta Farmers' Market and was a founding member of the Boothbay Farmers' Market
James Gagne, owner, Second Frost Farm; lead organizer of the Friday Belfast Winter Farmers' Market

VIP callers:
Aklilu Tsaedu, owner of Niyat Catering, serving Ethiopian cuisine
Ger Liang Tysk, owner and founder, Red Kettle Kimchi in Belfast

