As the new TV adaptation of the acclaimed novel One Hundred Years of Solitude reaches audiences, we discuss the global impact of author Gabriel García Márquez. Bowdoin professor Nadia Celis, a scholar of the Nobel Prize-winning author’s work, will talk about his life, the novel and TV show—and about her new podcast. Garcia Marquez’s niece, who lives in Maine, joins the conversation to discuss the author’s personal side—and the enduring relevance of his writing.

Panelists:

Nadia Celis, professor of Romance Languages and Literatures and Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies, Bowdoin College

María Mockler, García Márquez’s niece; lives in Lisbon Falls; senior bilingual care coordinator, Included Health