Maine Calling
Gabriel García Márquez

By Cindy Han
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
García Márquez, older, smiling and wearing suit with yellow rose in pocket; One Hundred Years of Solitude tv poster showing character tied to tree
Maine Public

As the new TV adaptation of the acclaimed novel One Hundred Years of Solitude reaches audiences, we discuss the global impact of author Gabriel García Márquez. Bowdoin professor Nadia Celis, a scholar of the Nobel Prize-winning author’s work, will talk about his life, the novel and TV show—and about her new podcast. Garcia Marquez’s niece, who lives in Maine, joins the conversation to discuss the author’s personal side—and the enduring relevance of his writing.

Panelists:
Nadia Celis, professor of Romance Languages and Literatures and Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies, Bowdoin College
María Mockler, García Márquez’s niece; lives in Lisbon Falls; senior bilingual care coordinator, Included Health

 

