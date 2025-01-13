© 2025 Maine Public

Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Electricity Rates

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Light bulb on top of an electric bill
Maine’s electricity prices are among the highest in the nation. Why? How are electricity rates determined? We’ll learn how the “standard offer” is set each year, and what it means for residents and businesses. And we’ll discuss what can and is being done to keep electricity rates in check.

Panelists:
Bill Harwood, public advocate, State of Maine
Phil Bartlett, chairman, Maine Public Utilities Commission
Carlisle Tuggey, general counsel, Central Maine Power; former Maine PUC commissioner

VIP Callers:
Dan Burgess, director, Governor’s Energy Office

