Maine’s electricity prices are among the highest in the nation. Why? How are electricity rates determined? We’ll learn how the “standard offer” is set each year, and what it means for residents and businesses. And we’ll discuss what can and is being done to keep electricity rates in check.

Panelists:

Bill Harwood, public advocate, State of Maine

Phil Bartlett, chairman, Maine Public Utilities Commission

Carlisle Tuggey, general counsel, Central Maine Power; former Maine PUC commissioner

VIP Callers:

Dan Burgess, director, Governor’s Energy Office

