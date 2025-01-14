© 2025 Maine Public

Stress in the Workplace

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Woman holding hands to her temples and looking tense while hands hold out papers and devices out toward her
Almost half of U.S. employees say they feel stressed out at work, according to the American Psychological Association. What causes this stress, which professions are most affected, and how harmful is workplace stress to mental health and well-being? Experts discuss ways to manage stress, be resilient, and maintain good relationships at work.

Panelists:
Amy Wood, licensed psychologist; executive coach; author of Lawyer Like An Athlete
Mary Axelson, strategic planning & human resources consultant, WeMaax Consulting

