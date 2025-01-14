Stress in the Workplace

Almost half of U.S. employees say they feel stressed out at work, according to the American Psychological Association. What causes this stress, which professions are most affected, and how harmful is workplace stress to mental health and well-being? Experts discuss ways to manage stress, be resilient, and maintain good relationships at work.

Panelists:

Amy Wood, licensed psychologist; executive coach; author of Lawyer Like An Athlete

Mary Axelson, strategic planning & human resources consultant, WeMaax Consulting