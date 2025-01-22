Disability Series: Getting Around

An estimated one in four adults in the U.S. has a disability. Our new Maine Calling series—“Ready & Able: Living With a Disability in Maine"— will focus on challenges, resources and successes. The first show is a discussion about transportation and accessibility for people who have a range of disabilities. What makes getting from place to place difficult in Maine, and what are some ways to improve access and ease of travel?

This show will be streamed on YouTube and Maine Calling’s Facebook page, along with ASL interpretation.

Panelists:

Kim Moody, executive director, Disability Rights Maine

Sara Squires, public policy director, Disability Rights Maine

Will Gayle, assistant director, Bureau of Planning, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP callers:

Rachel Fogg, ski school instructor; person with epilepsy

Roseanna Belanger, board chair, Speaking Up For Us

