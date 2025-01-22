Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Disability Series: Getting Around

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
An estimated one in four adults in the U.S. has a disability. Our new Maine Calling series—“Ready & Able: Living With a Disability in Maine"— will focus on challenges, resources and successes. The first show is a discussion about transportation and accessibility for people who have a range of disabilities. What makes getting from place to place difficult in Maine, and what are some ways to improve access and ease of travel?
This show will be streamed on YouTube and Maine Calling’s Facebook page, along with ASL interpretation.

Panelists:
Kim Moody, executive director, Disability Rights Maine
Sara Squires, public policy director, Disability Rights Maine
Will Gayle, assistant director, Bureau of Planning, Maine Department of Transportation

VIP callers:
Rachel Fogg, ski school instructor; person with epilepsy
Roseanna Belanger, board chair, Speaking Up For Us

