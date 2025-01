Maulian Bryant—former Penobscot Nation ambassador to the state of Maine—recently stepped into a new role as executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance. We’ll discuss her background and her priorities—and learn about her philosophy that advocacy and outreach require “leading with love and making progress by finding shared humanity.”

Panelist:

Maulian (Dana) Bryant, executive director, Wabanaki Alliance; former Penobscot Nation Ambassador