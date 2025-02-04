Refugees & Asylum Seekers

We’ll discuss the experiences and challenges for refugees and asylum seekers in Maine in 2025, including how the Trump administration’s rhetoric and executive orders are affecting refugee communities in Maine. This Maine Calling is in conjunction with a new documentary, “I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine - Part Two,” about asylum seekers who arrived in Sanford in the Spring of 2023. The film is a follow-up to “I Come From Away,” which was set in Portland. The film is part of the Maine Public Community Film series, and Maine Public is hosting two screenings of the new film.

Panelists:

Nyamuon "Moon" Nguany Machar, documentary filmmaker; mental health advocate; head of #WeOutside; emigrated from South Sudan

Anna Welch, professor, University of Maine School of Law; managing co-director, Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic

Rilwan Osman, executive director, Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services

VIP Callers:

Tarlan Ahmadov, director, Maine Office of New Americans; former state refugee coordinator

Charlie Stuart, documentary filmmaker