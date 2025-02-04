Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Refugees & Asylum Seekers

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Children from immigrant community in a group, one girl kicking a ball
Maine Immigration Refugee Services

We’ll discuss the experiences and challenges for refugees and asylum seekers in Maine in 2025, including how the Trump administration’s rhetoric and executive orders are affecting refugee communities in Maine. This Maine Calling is in conjunction with a new documentary, “I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine - Part Two,” about asylum seekers who arrived in Sanford in the Spring of 2023. The film is a follow-up to “I Come From Away,” which was set in Portland. The film is part of the Maine Public Community Film series, and Maine Public is hosting two screenings of the new film.

Panelists:
Nyamuon "Moon" Nguany Machar, documentary filmmaker; mental health advocate; head of #WeOutside; emigrated from South Sudan
Anna Welch, professor, University of Maine School of Law; managing co-director, Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic
Rilwan Osman, executive director, Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services

VIP Callers:
Tarlan Ahmadov, director, Maine Office of New Americans; former state refugee coordinator
Charlie Stuart, documentary filmmaker

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith