Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa joins us to discuss "Democracy Under Threat"—the theme of this year's Camden Conference, for which Ressa is the keynote speaker. As the head of an online newspaper in the Philippines, Ressa has spoken out against the global spread of disinformation and falsehoods. She points to freedom of speech as central to democracy and peace.

Maine Public is a sponsor of the Camden Conference (Feb 21-23, 2025).

Panelist:

Maria Ressa, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate; longtime journalist in Asia; co-founder and CEO of online newspaper Rappler; professor at Columbia University; author of three books