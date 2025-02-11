Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
World
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maria Ressa

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Maria Ressa with hand on chin wearing pink; Camden Conference "Democracy Under Threat" poster
Maine Public

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa joins us to discuss "Democracy Under Threat"—the theme of this year's Camden Conference, for which Ressa is the keynote speaker. As the head of an online newspaper in the Philippines, Ressa has spoken out against the global spread of disinformation and falsehoods. She points to freedom of speech as central to democracy and peace.

Maine Public is a sponsor of the Camden Conference (Feb 21-23, 2025).

Panelist:
Maria Ressa, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate; longtime journalist in Asia; co-founder and CEO of online newspaper Rappler; professor at Columbia University; author of three books

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith